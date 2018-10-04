play
Last updated at 11:33

James Patterson: Ask the best-selling author your questions

Author James PattersonGetty Images

Author James Patterson has written some of the most popular books of the last 10 years, including Daniel X and Middle School for children.

His new book 'Max Einstein: The Genius Experiment' tells the story of heroine Max, who's recruited by a mysterious organisation to solve some of the world's toughest problems using science.

Together with a a team of young geniuses from around the world, Max tries to invent new ways to power the planet.

Max EinsteinPenguin Random House
Max Einstein in action

James Patterson worked with the Albert Einstein Foundation to write his new story, which is released in October.

Newsround is speaking to the best-selling author and we want your questions for him.

What would you like to ask James Patterson?

  • Do you want to know more about his new character Max?
  • Would you like to ask him about where he gets his ideas from?
  • Or is there anything about writing and storytelling that you would like to get tips on?

Let us know in the comments below or send your questions to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

Newsround will choose some of the questions to ask when we talk to him about the new book.

