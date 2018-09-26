Pogba v Mourinho. Who do you think is right?

play
Does Paul Pogba have an attitude problem or do you think his boss Jose Mourinho is picking on him?

The French superstar has declared the team is playing the wrong type of football and Manchester United need to, "attack, attack, attack."

Jose Mourinho has since decided Pogba can't captain the team.

But who is right? Is Paul Pogba being rude about his manager or should Jose Mourinho listen to the midfielder?

Do you think people should speak up when they think their teachers, coaches or managers are doing the wrong thing? Let us know in the comments below?

