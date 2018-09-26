Google celebrates its 20th birthday... on the wrong day?

Getty Images Lots of people are confused as to why Google is celebrating its birthday today! Here's a bit more about it.

Very rarely will you see a company's name used so often that it becomes a verb!

Many of us say we're 'Googling' whenever we do research on the internet.

And it's easy to understand why - Google is one of the most used search engines on the internet - worldwide!

Today they are celebrating their 20th year in operation - but some people are really confused about when their birthday actually is?

Google is celebrating its birthday today, but it was first registered as a company on 4th September 1998.

And incredibly, the search engine was then launched by its founders nearly a year earlier on 15th September 1997!

A blog post on Google's website explains "The exact date of our company's founding is up for debate, even for those of us who are in the business of providing answers. Google Inc. was incorporated on September 4, but for more than a decade we've celebrated our birthday on September 27."

How gutted would you be if someone forgot your birthday? Poor Google.

Getty Images When Queen Elizabeth II visited Google's offices in London, the logo in the UK was changed to this

Google likes to commemorate important dates with specially designed logos known as Google doodles.

These might feature colourful drawings or even games and animations.

For example, ahead of their birthday this year Google have released a Google birthday surprise spinner - which shows old Google doodles.

What do you think about Google's birthday? Let us know in the comments.