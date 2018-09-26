Beluga whale has rescue team to help it get to safety

A beluga whale that was spotted in the River Thames yesterday will be helped by a rescue team to make sure it leaves the river safely.

Beluga whales are not often found near the UK - the last sighting was in 2015 when two were seen near Northumberland and another near Northern Ireland.

A co-ordinator from the British Divers Marine Life rescue team is at the river to monitor the whale.

The public have been asked to keep a safe distance away from the whale to make sure it comes to no harm.

When last seen, the whale was swimming well and teams monitoring the whale are hopeful that outgoing tides will help it will swim back out to sea.

Lucy Babey, head of science at Orca, a marine conservation charity, said: "These animals can navigate in shallow coastal water so hopefully it will swim away."

There have been no sightings of the beluga whale overnight which could be a good sign that the whale has swum back out to sea.