New Scrabble words added: OK, ew, twerk, emoji

Getty Images

Scrabble lovers will be interested to know that 300 news words have been added to the Scrabble dictionary.

It's been four years since the Official Scrabble Players' Dictionary - which started in 1976 - was last updated. It now officially has more than 100,000 words in it.

However, these changes will only apply in the US - and not in the UK - for the moment.

Natalie Zolty from the Association of British Scrabble Players told BBC News that the British dictionary - Collins' Official Scrabble Words - will be updated in time for release next year.

So what's new on the line-up?!

Well, the list includes some words that players have wanted to see added to the game for a while.

To begin with, ew and OK are now officially acceptable. They won't score you enormous points, but two-letter words are always useful for trying to clear your tiles!

"OK is something Scrabble players have been waiting for, for a long time," said dictionary editor Peter Sokolowski. "Basically two- and three-letter words are the lifeblood of the game."

Yowza has also made the cut as a word to show excitement or enthusiasm, which is another more modern addition.

Getty Images The word 'emoji' has made it onto the list

Other words that you will want to add to your Scrabble knowledge include qapik, which is unit of currency in Azerbaijan. This is now one of only 20 words that you can play using a 'q' without needing a 'u' too.

"Every time there's a word with q and no u, it's a big deal!" Peter explained.

Other new words you can now play as part of the game include:

Arancini - Yummy Italian riceballs; this will help you get rid of lots of vowels!

Aquafaba - When you cook chickpeas or other pulses in water, the water left over afterwards is thick and gloopy - that's what this is!

Bibimbap - A Korean dish

Bizjet - A small plane used for business. This could get you 120 points if used on the very first go with a 's' on the end

Bokeh - This word comes from Japanese and refers to the nice quality of the out-of-focus parts of a picture

Cotija - A Mexican cheese

Emoji - Again, we think you know what this is...

Facepalm - ...and this!

Frowny - Appearing to be frowning

Macaron - A French sweet treat

Puggle - A crossbreed between a beagle and a pug

Schneid - This word comes from the German language, meaning a losing streak in sport

Sriracha - A spicy sauce

Sheeple - Used to describe people (see how it rhymes?!) who are easily led or foolish - supposedly like sheep are!

Twerk - We don't need to tell you what this is!

Wayback - The area in the back of a van behind the third seat

Zen - A state of calm and focus, which forms part of a type of Buddhism

