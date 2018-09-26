play
Last updated at 07:09

Nadiya joins Martin for tea, cake and a quiz!

Nadiya and Martin chat all things baking - including edible slime!

2015 Bake Off champ Nadiya is back with a brand new book, the third in the Bake Me a Story series.

So when Martin found out Nadiya was at CBBC HQ he just HAD to impress her with his own *special bakes.

*He bought them. (We just don't know if she noticed... but we'll let you be the judge!)

Martin challenges Nadiya to the ultimate Bake Off quiz

Crowned champion of the Great British Bake Off in 2015, Nadiya has since gone on to be one of the judges for Junior Bake Off and certainly knows her stuff.

With that in mind, we thought we'd test her knowledge in our very own Cake Off quiz.

Fancy challenging yourself to our Celebrity Cake Off quiz? Well, what are you waiting for?

On your marks, get set.... BAKE!

