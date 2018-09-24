The Best Fifa Awards 2018 - who has been nominated?

FIFA

The Best Fifa Awards are announced tonight in London, with three of the world's top footballers nominated for the prestigious award, 'Best Fifa Men's player'.

The 'Best' award is like the Ballon D'or, but unlike the golden trophy this one is decided by a vote.

25% of the vote is by the public, with national team captain's, coaches and the world's media making up the other 75%.

The nominees are:

Marc Atkins

Mohammed Salah

The Liverpool and Egypt striker makes the shortlist for the big prize. His performances for Liverpool helped him win last season's Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year Award. So, could he be in with a shout?

Quality Sport Images

Luka Modric

Real Madrid's midfielder could be a strong contender. The Croatian was the stand-out player for his country this summer, reaching the final of the World Cup (after beating England in the semi-final… best not mention that).

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Cristiano Ronaldo

After his big-money move to Juventus from Real Madrid, the Portuguese international is, as always, tipped to be crowned world's best yet again. BUT it's rumoured Ronaldo isn't even turning up. Maybe he just doesn't feel that confident… or does he know something we don't?

The eagle-eyed amongst you may notice Barcelona striker Lionel Messi does not appear… it caused a bit of controversy when the final shortlist was announced, but the Argentinean sits this one out.

NurPhoto

Elsewhere, there are plenty of other awards up for grabs, including: 'Best Fifa Women's player', 'Fifa Goalkeeper Award' and the 'Fifa World 11'.

The awards aren't televised but we'll have all the updates on TV and online for you tomorrow morning. Stay tuned.