play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 14:36

X Factor coaches decided ahead of Six Chair Challenge

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Find out which judge has been assigned to which category ahead of Saturday's Six Chair Challenge!

More like this

Image of Strictly disco ball and X Factor logo

Strictly Come Dancing and X Factor are on at the same time. Which one will you watch?

X Factor judging panel

The X Factor 2018: What to expect from the new series

Top Stories

X Factor judges (L-R), Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Simon Cowell

X Factor judges given their categories

Gary Hunt

Divers take plunge in cliff dive series

Down on the farm
play
2:34

'I think every farm's been struggling'

Newsround Home