X Factor: Judges confirmed for the categories!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. X Factor coaches decided

It's official - the judges have been given their categories!

And after a nail-biting audition process, this weekend we're speeding ahead to the Six Chair Challenge instead of bootcamp!

Simon Cowell has been assigned the girls, Robbie Williams the groups, Ayda Field will mentor the contestants over 25-years old.

This left former One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson, with the boys!

The Six Chair Challenge sees contestants perform head-to-head against other contestants in their category.

Do you think the right judges were assigned to the right categories? Let us know in the comments!

ITV Pictures The Six Chair Challenge sees contestants perform head-to-head against other contestants in their category.

Each judge will choose their favourite six - swapping contestants in and out of the chairs as they try to make a final decision.

This year there is a little bit of a twist to the Six Chair Challenge - the judges will have a golden chair!

Similar to the golden buzzer in Britain's Got Talent, the golden chair is a special chair given to an outstanding contestant.

It means they go straight through to their judge's house!