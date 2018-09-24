Meet the British soldiers helping to save elephants and rhinos in Africa

UK soldiers have been sent to Africa to help rangers protect their wildlife from being killed illegally for their horns and tusks.

It's part of a worldwide campaign to tackle what's called poaching - the killing of animals to sell their body parts around the world.

A team of 14 British soldiers are working with wildlife rangers in the Majete Wildlife Reserve in Malawi.

They are learning about protecting and tracking animals while helping to train the rangers how to monitor large areas of land and keep them secure, so the animals can live safely there.

BBC reporter James Waterhouse went to meet them.

Pictures from BBC Newsbeat.