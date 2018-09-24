play
Last updated at 11:36

If pigs could fly: Giant kite festival takes to the sky

Kite flying supremos take their creations to the sky

If giant pigs could fly... Well in Germany, they do!

At the giant kite festival in Berlin, huge kites of all shapes and sizes took to the skies for the annual event, celebrating its seventh year.

With perfectly windy conditions, kite flyers celebrated with giant teddies, dinosaurs and well, a gigantic pig of course.

Click on the link above to join Naz for all the aerobatic action.

Ready, sTEDy, Go!NurPhoto
Big Teds prepare for lift off at Berlin's old airport.

Tempelhofer Feld, once a historic military site and home of the former Tempelhof Airport, is today a 355-hectare public park, one of the largest inner city parks in the world.

And perfect for kite flying!

Giant kites in Berlinullstein bild
A Blue Whale takes flight at Berlin's annual kite festival. Kites can measure as long as 40 metres.

Up, up and awaaaayyyy. There was even a Blue Whale, the world's largest living animal, flying in the sky.

The Newsround gang have been trying to think of good kite jokes all morning...

...but we think they'd be over your head!

Oh dear. Anyway, watch the clip for all the action.

