Cliff Diving: Brit Gary Hunt wins cliff diving title

If you have a fear of heights, then perhaps this isn't the sport for you...

But for the cliff diving professionals, it's a walk in the park - or a splash in the Adriatic Sea to be precise.

Britain's Gary Hunt was victorious, winning the final leg of the championship in Italy and ultimately the world title, seeing off competition from American rival Steven LoBue and Mexican Jonathan Paredes.

Check out some of the action here.

Cliff diving is a professional sport and competitors are highly trained individuals who are competing in organised events. Cliff diving should not be attempted under any circumstances.

Handout Gary Hunt dives from the 27 metre platform during the last competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Asked how he was feeling, Hunt said: "It feels kind of strange.... I said just take it as it comes - so, yeah, to live this moment now... I'm so, so happy and this season has really reminded me how much I love this sport."