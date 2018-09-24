play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 10:00

Cliff Diving: Brit Gary Hunt wins cliff diving title

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Britain's Gary Hunt has won the World Series cliff diving championship in Italy.

If you have a fear of heights, then perhaps this isn't the sport for you...

But for the cliff diving professionals, it's a walk in the park - or a splash in the Adriatic Sea to be precise.

Britain's Gary Hunt was victorious, winning the final leg of the championship in Italy and ultimately the world title, seeing off competition from American rival Steven LoBue and Mexican Jonathan Paredes.

Check out some of the action here.

Cliff diving is a professional sport and competitors are highly trained individuals who are competing in organised events. Cliff diving should not be attempted under any circumstances.

Gary Hunt competes in the final leg of the world cliff diving championshipHandout
Gary Hunt dives from the 27 metre platform during the last competition day of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Asked how he was feeling, Hunt said: "It feels kind of strange.... I said just take it as it comes - so, yeah, to live this moment now... I'm so, so happy and this season has really reminded me how much I love this sport."

More like this

A man flies through the air as his hat blows of his head
play
0:50

Making a splash: Dare divers compete in Norway

Cliff dive
play
0:46

Cliff Diving: Check out these huge cliff dives

A cliff diver in action
play
1:27

Cliff Diving: Don't try this at home

Top Stories

Down on the farm
play
2:34

"I think every farm's been struggling"

James Windle in lego pit
play
1:18

Meet Lego's new master builder

Giant teddies prepare for lift off

Giant kite festival takes to the skies

Newsround Home