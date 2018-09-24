Young farmers recovering after severe weather in 2018

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
It has been a tough year for many farmers because of the severe weather hitting the UK.
The UK saw record temperatures in June, July and August which caused widespread drought and crop failures.
This, along with a "wet, cold and challenging" winter, particularly the cold spell caused by the Beast from the East, has put stress on farmers.
Alex has been to meet 15-year-old Beca to see how her family farm has been affected.