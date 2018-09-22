play
The man with TWO pet alligators!

It might be a pain when your mum or dad asks you to walk the dog, feed the cat or clear out the rabbit hutch, but imagine looking after a pet alligator!

One man in France hasn't got just one alligator but TWO!

Philippe Gillet has a total of 400 unusual pets at his home, including snakes, tarantulas and a tortoise.

He says he wants to help protect nature and educate more people about reptiles.

Check out his snap-tacular collection of animals!

