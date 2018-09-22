Homework: Check out what one class in China was made to do

BSIP

Lots of you might complain that you have too much homework - but one teacher in China set her class a near impossible task.

She asked her class of nine-year-olds to COUNT out 100 million grains of rice.

Yes. 100 million grains of rice!

Children and their parents were not very happy. Many of them said that the task could take up to 231 days to complete!

Others said that they didn't have that amount of rice at home.

News of the unusual assignment quickly spread on social media and lots of people called it 'ridiculous'.

But the teacher says that she thought that it would help the pupils to "think critically, analyse the problem and work smart".

She was hoping that her students would count 100 grains and then multiply them by 10 or 100 until they reached 100 million.

So this got us thinking about homework. What was your worse ever assignment? What homework do you like doing or do you think you get too much homework?

