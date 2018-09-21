The Big Question: What was the first emoji to be invented?

We use them all the time so it's hard to think of life before emojis.

There are hundreds of them and pretty much one for every occasion.

But Class P4A at Murrayburn Primary school want to know what the first ever emoji was.

Was it the thumbs up, red heart or laughing face?

Or even the unicorn, pizza slice or football?!

Jeremy Burge is the founder of Emojipedia which is an online encyclopaedia of emojis.

He's got the answer!

If you've got your own Big Question you'd like us to answer, get in touch!