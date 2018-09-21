play
BTS will be first K-Pop group to speak at the United Nations

BTSGetty Images

We might be used to seeing them on stage singing, but K-Pop stars BTS are getting ready for a slightly different audience.

They're going to address the United Nations on Monday. Important figures and leaders from around the world will be there.

The United Nations, also known as the UN, is a worldwide organisation that brings countries together to talk about, and try to agree on, world issues.

BTS will be helping to launch a campaign by the UN children's agency UNICEF called 'Generation Unlimited'.

BTSLISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Unicef says 'Generation Unlimited' is about promoting education, training and employment for young people globally.

BTS said: "In our LOVE MYSELF campaign, we talk about the meaning of true love. We encourage every young person to find the love from within themselves and spread that love to others.

"We think the mutual support from youth to each other is the first step to show love."

The campaign's launch is taking place on Monday 24 September at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

