Why has Russia's doping ban been lifted?

A ban affecting Russia's sports teams has been lifted, three years after it came into place.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) are an independent group of scientists who are in charge of testing athletes to make sure they aren't using drugs to cheat.

In November 2015 they released a report saying that Russia's own anti-doping agency, known as Rusada, had hidden the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Now Wada says that Rusada have made changes that they feel show they can be trusted again, provided they stick to "strict conditions".

But some athletes and sporting organisations say that the ban should stay in place and that more dramatic changes are needed if Rusada are to be trusted.

What is doping? 'Doping' is when athletes take banned drugs to improve their performance, which gives them an unfair advantage in sport. That's not allowed. Athletes' blood and wee are tested by scientists for performance-enhancing drugs, to make sure that sporting competitions are fair.

What did the ban mean for Russia?

Russia is one of the most successful countries in sports history - winning hundreds of medals at major international competitions like the Olympics.

But after the Wada report, competing became difficult for many of their sporting stars.

Some sports, including track and field athletics, banned the Russian team from competing at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Two years later, the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and Paralympics in South Korea went one further, banning all Russian athletes from competing.

However, some Russian athletes did still take part in the games as neutrals - not officially representing Russia - by being repeatedly tested for drugs outside of Russia.

How does the end of the ban change things?

Now that the ban is lifted, it will be easier for Russian sportsmen and women to represent their country at international competitions.

Getty Images 15 year old Alina Zagitova won gold in figure skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, competing as a a neutral Olympic Athlete from Russia

It also means that Russia can once again bid to host major international athletics events. (The 2018 World Cup was awarded to Russia before the ban).

But some athletes and sports organisations from around the world are angry at the decision, and think more checks are needed before Russia can be trusted not the cheat.

What have people said?

The head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency said Wada's decision to reinstate Rusada is "bewildering and inexplicable" and a "devastating blow to the world's clean athletes".

The athletes' group of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it "agreed in principle" with the recommendation to end the suspension.

UK Sport said it was "disappointed" by the lifting of the suspension and urged Wada to "fully and transparently" explain its reasons.