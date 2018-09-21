play
Storm Bronagh causes flooding in parts of the UK

Residents sand bag their houses as flooding hits Newcastle-under-Lyme, StaffordshireReuters

Parts of England and Wales have been hit by Storm Bronagh.

It's brought heavy rain and strong winds of up to 76mph.

Bronagh is the second named storm of the year and comes straight after Storm Ali affected Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.

The Met Offfice has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of England and Wales.

Yellow is the least severe warning they can give.

Cars attempt to pass through a flooded road in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, EnglandReuters
Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire has been affected by flooding

In the north of England, Sheffield had nearly half a month's rain fall in just 24 hours.

In Sennybridge, Wales, more than half a month's rain has fallen.

Flooding, fallen trees and landslides have blocked roads and railways.

In Wales, flooding has closed train lines between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth, and near Mountain Ash.

There have been flood alerts in south-west Wales as well as across the north of England and West Midlands.

