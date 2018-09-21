play
Last updated at 08:31

Will you be watching the new Doctor Who?

Doctor Who fans have been given a sneak preview of what the first female Doctor will be getting up to in the new series.

The official trailer has been released giving fans a first proper look at Jodie Whittaker as the thirteenth Time Lord.

She's the first woman to play the part.

In the trailer she says "I'm the Doctor. When people need help, I never refuse."

The characters are seen running away from explosions, encountering some unknown creatures and walking through a desert - but there are no storyline spoilers.

Doctor Who will be back on our screens on 7 October.

Will you be watching the new series? And are you looking forward to seeing Jodie as the new Doctor?

Pictures courtesy of Doctor Who, BBC One.

