The House with a Clock in its Walls: Meet the stars of the film

New movie The House with a Clock in its Walls is all about "weirdness".

Jack Black says that was a big reason why he wanted to be in the spooky film.

He stars alongside young actor Owen Vaccaro who plays the main role of 10-year-old Lewis.

When Lewis' parents die he goes to live with his strange uncle Jonathan (Jack Black's character) where he's introduced to a world of magic and sorcery.

Martin's been to meet some of the cast, including Jack Black, Owen Vaccaro and Cate Blanchett as well as the film's director Eli Roth, to hear all about the weird and wonderful movie.

The House with a Clock in its Walls is a 12a film and is in UK cinemas now.