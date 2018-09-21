The Voice is coming back...with a twist

ITV All of the coaches have one act left in the competition

There'll be no change to the judges on The Voice UK.

Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs and Will.i.am will all be returning as coaches for the new series.

We also know that Emma Willis will be back as the show's presenter.

But while the panel and host is the same, there is one major change.

This year TRIOS will be allowed to enter. Until now only solo singers and duos could take part.

Jennifer Hudson has been a mentor on The Voice since 2017 and says she's "ready and excited to discover some beautiful voices".

Former X Factor star Olly Murs, who joined the panel last series, said:

"Now I've got one season under my belt, I can't wait to see what my second season has in store for me.

ITV Ruti won the last series of The Voice UK

"Last year I managed to get seduced and picked some entertaining performers. The other coaches might think they have worked me out but I'm coming back with a bang, just you wait!"

Sir Tom, who has been a coach for all but one series, won the last series with his act Ruti Olajugbagbe.

He said:

"I'm raring to go on the search for some talented new singers. Bringing in the trio element will present a new sound that could shake everything up."

Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am, who has appeared on The Voice UK since it started in 2012, added that the "UK always surprises me with some of the freshest artists and keeps me coming back for more".

Filming of the blind auditions start next month.

Will you be watching when it's back on our screens and what do you make of trios being allowed to enter?