Brexit: Why the next few weeks are really important

AFP / Getty Images

Theresa May is in Austria with lots of other European leaders to try to explain her plan for leaving the club of countries called the European Union (EU).

The Prime Minister is giving a big presentation in the city of Salzburg to convince the leaders to agree with her plans for what a future relationship between the UK and the EU would be like.

Brexit is a word you'll have heard a LOT over the last two years.

It's happening because the British people decided in a vote in 2016 that the UK should leave the EU.

But lots of things still need to be worked out about how the UK and the EU will work together once the UK leaves.

WATCH: BBC reporter Adam Fleming explains why we're hearing a lot about Brexit right now

What's happening?

There are two main parts to the UK leaving the EU:

A deal arranging for the UK to leave, and

A deal saying what the future relationship between the UK and the EU will be like

The UK is due to leave the European Union on 29 March 2019 and has to stick to EU laws until then.

Theresa May says she wants to have agreed a deal to leave the EU, and to have a clear idea of the UK's future relationship with the EU, in time for that deadline.

If that happens, there would be 21 months of what is being a called a "transition period".

The point of the "transition period" is to make it easier and smoother for people in the UK and the EU to prepare for any changes a new relationship would bring.

What is Brexit? On 23 June 2016, the UK made a historic decision. It voted to leave the European Union (EU). More than 33 million adults voted. Around 52% of them chose to leave the group of 28 countries, while 48% wanted to stay in it. The UK has been a member of the EU for more than 40 years, so this was an extremely important moment.

Why do people keep talking about "Chequers" - what is it?

The Prime Minister's plan for the future relationship between the UK and the EU is often called the "Chequers Plan."

That's because she and her ministers agreed it at the Prime Minister's country house, Chequers.

However not everyone is happy with the plan and some of her most senior ministers resigned because they didn't agree with it.

In fact, lots of politicians - in all the main political parties - have very different views on what should happen next.

Whatever deal Theresa May does strike with the EU, it will be voted on in the UK Parliament,

What about the EU?

EU politicians have said they want to work out a deal with the UK but say there are lots of difficulties.

They have also said they don't want the UK to "cherry pick" a new deal - that means choose all their favourite bits from the EU and not take the bits they don't like.

Whatever deal the UK and the EU work out also has to be voted on by the European Parliament.

When does it have to be done by?

There have been lots of deadlines over the last few years, but at the moment, in order for the UK and the EU to be ready for Brexit on 29 March 2019, experts say a deal has to be done by the middle of November 2018.