Brexit continues....

Theresa May is in Austria with lots of other European leaders to try to explain her plan for leaving the EU.

The Prime Minister is giving a big presentation in the city of Salzburg to find out who will agree with her plans.

Brexit is a word you'll have heard a LOT over the last year. It was made up after the British people decided in a vote that the UK should leave the EU. Link

But lots of things about how the UK will work after Brexit are still to be decided by the government.

Adam Fleming is a BBC reporter and he's been explaining what's happening right now.