Why spiders aren't a bad thing

It might feel like there are spiders EVERYWHERE at the moment.

No, you're not imagining it, there are more about because it's their mating season.

At this time of year the majority of eight-legged critters we see are actually male spiders.

They're on the lookout for female spiders which normally stay put indoors waiting for them.

And even though some of you might not be convinced, spiders can be a really good thing. Trust us.

