Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Demi Lovato's mum says the singer is "doing really well".

It's after she was taken to hospital following a suspected drug overdose.

She was taken to hospital in July and later posted on social media to thank fans for their support.

INSTAGRAM/DEMI LOVATO

Demi's mum, Dianna De La Garza, has spoken publicly for the first time about what happened.

During an appearance on Newsmax TV in America she said she was "in shock" following the news and went straight to the hospital in Los Angeles where Demi was being treated.

She said: "She just didn't look good, at all. She was in bad shape. But I said to her, 'Demi, I'm here. I love you'. And at that point she said back to me, 'I love you, too'."

Her mum also thanked fans for their support and says they've helped Demi's recovery.

She added:

"She's happy. She's healthy. She's working on her sobriety, and she's getting the help she needs. That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family."