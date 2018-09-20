Courtney Hadwin: British teen comes sixth in America's Got Talent

Getty Images

Courtney Hadwin may not have won America's Got Talent but she's been called a "superstar in the making" by one of the show's judges.

The 14-year-old singer did not make the final five on Wednesday despite being one of the favourites to win.

She's had loads of support in the US and back home in County Durham where she's from.

During the results show, host Tyra Banks told Courtney she was "amazing":

"You have introduced rock and roll to so many kids. This is just the beginning, you should be so proud".

The final happened over two nights, with Courtney receiving a standing ovation for her version of a Tina Turner song called River Deep, Mountain High.

Simon Cowell called her a "trendsetter" and fellow judge Howie Mandel said she was a "superstar in the making".

Simon added: "I always say the most important part of being a star is being remembered and that's what you do. Every time you perform, people are going to remember you.

"You are going to inspire people. You are going to tell a whole new generation of people what rock and roll is all about. All these great songs."

Another of the judges, Mel B, described Courtney as a "free bird" saying she was "wild and crazy".

Courtney's become well known for her energetic performances!

Before the results were announced, Courtney posted on social media saying it had been "an amazing journey" and that she's "loved every second of it".

Nice work Courtney!