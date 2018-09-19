The space junk clean-up!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Check out this satellite that can clean up space rubbish from Earth's orbit
It's not just here on planet earth that litter is a problem. So experts have fired a huge net into space as part of a plan to clean up the millions of pieces of rubbish floating around in the Earth's orbit.
It was a fired by a satellite called RemoveDEBRIS which will also try to use a harpoon - which is like a huge spear - to grab space junk.
Pictures from BBC/NASA/ESA/Oleg Artemyev/ISS