The space junk clean-up!

Check out this satellite that can clean up space rubbish from Earth's orbit

It's not just here on planet earth that litter is a problem. So experts have fired a huge net into space as part of a plan to clean up the millions of pieces of rubbish floating around in the Earth's orbit.

It was a fired by a satellite called RemoveDEBRIS which will also try to use a harpoon - which is like a huge spear - to grab space junk.

Pictures from BBC/NASA/ESA/Oleg Artemyev/ISS