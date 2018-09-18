US students create hilarious ID photos

North Farmington High School
Do you like dressing up? Well, a school in Michigan, USA, might be the place for you because they have taken fancy dress to a whole new level.
Students at North Farmington High School got the chance to dress up as famous movie characters or celebrities for their school ID pictures.
This is the school's final year tradition and they've come up with some great snaps.
You do not have to book a flight to America to get a closer look at these pictures, check out our favourites below!
Leave us a comment and tell us what you would dress up as too.
North Farmington High School
North Farmington High School
North Farmington High School
North Farmington High School
Comments