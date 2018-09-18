US students create hilarious ID photos

North Farmington High School Alana chose to dress up as Agnes from the Despicable Me movies - and even brought a pet unicorn!

Do you like dressing up? Well, a school in Michigan, USA, might be the place for you because they have taken fancy dress to a whole new level.

Students at North Farmington High School got the chance to dress up as famous movie characters or celebrities for their school ID pictures.

This is the school's final year tradition and they've come up with some great snaps.

You do not have to book a flight to America to get a closer look at these pictures, check out our favourites below!

Leave us a comment and tell us what you would dress up as too.

North Farmington High School This student got dressed up as the world's highest paid actor, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Yes, that's really him when he was younger!

North Farmington High School Here's a student as Elle Woods - a character from the movie Legally Blonde played by Reese Witherspoon

North Farmington High School This next ID photo sees this student dress up as the superhero fashion designer, Edna Mode, from The Incredibles