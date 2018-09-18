How to make eco-friendly slime

Whether it's green or glittery, sticky or stretchy, slime is loads of fun.

But some of the ingredients needed to make these recipes aren't great for the environment when it's thrown away.

For example, if you use glue you're basically making a big lump of plastic, which will take years and years to break down.

Alex has been to meet chemistry teacher Kristy Turner who says slime can be eco-friendly, but you need to make it with food-based products.

Check out one of her recipes here!