play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:23

How to make eco-friendly slime

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Whether it's green or glittery, sticky or stretchy, slime is loads of fun.

But some of the ingredients needed to make these recipes aren't great for the environment when it's thrown away.

For example, if you use glue you're basically making a big lump of plastic, which will take years and years to break down.

Alex has been to meet chemistry teacher Kristy Turner who says slime can be eco-friendly, but you need to make it with food-based products.

Check out one of her recipes here!

More like this

Slime in a hand
play
0:33

Slime: What you can do to make sure yours is safe

DIY slime
play
1:52

Slime: What's the deal with slime?

Slime
play
1:30

Slime: Social media star Alyssa Jagan reveals how she makes her videos

Top Stories

Waves crashing in East Sussex

High winds warning as Storm Ali heads to UK

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

What are the first dances for this week's Strictly?

Big Falcon Rocket

First tourist to the Moon revealed

Newsround Home