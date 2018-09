Slime - it can be squishy, stretchy, jiggly or putty.

It's fun to play with and it's fun to make.

But some of the ingredients in slime can be harmful to the environment when it's thrown away.

For example, slime made out of glue is essentially making a big lump of plastic.

Plastic can take many years to break down because it doesn't rot like food or natural materials, such as paper.