Strictly Come Dancing: Songs and dances for week one announced

The songs and dances for week one of Strictly Come Dancing have been announced!
The new series gets under way this weekend, as the celebrities take to the ballroom with their partners for the very first time.
And now, we know what dance everybody will be doing and which song they will be dancing to.
Find out below which dances we'll be seeing in the ballroom this weekend!
Ashley & Pasha: Viennese Waltz to Perfect by Ed Sheeran featuring Beyoncé
Charles & Karen: Cha Cha Cha to Ain't No Love (Ain't Not Use) by Sub Sub featuring Melanie Williams
Danny & Amy: Foxtrot to Top Cat Theme by Hoyt Curtin
Dr Ranj & Janette: Cha Cha Cha to How Will I Know by Whitney Houston
Faye & Giovanni: Cha Cha Cha to Lullaby by Sigala featuring Paloma Faith
Graeme & Oti: Samba to Soul Limbo by Booker T and The M.G.'s
Joe & Dianne: Jive to Take On Me by A-Ha
Kate & Aljaž: Cha Cha Cha to Kiss by Tom Jones
Katie & Gorka: Waltz to When We Were Young by Adele
Lauren & AJ: Waltz to I'm Kissing You by Des'ree
Lee & Nadiya: Waltz to Take It To The Limit by The Eagles
Seann & Katya: Tango to SexyBack by Justin Timberlake
Stacey & Kevin: Quickstep to Dancing by Kylie Minogue
Susannah & Anton: Samba to Tico Tico by Carmen Miranda
Vick & Graziano: Jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man
The couples will be pleased to know that there is no public vote this weekend so everyone will be able to dance without worrying about their fate until week two!
Which dance are you most looking forward to? Let us know below!
Comments