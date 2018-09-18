Strictly Come Dancing: Songs and dances for week one announced

The songs and dances for week one of Strictly Come Dancing have been announced!

The new series gets under way this weekend, as the celebrities take to the ballroom with their partners for the very first time.

And now, we know what dance everybody will be doing and which song they will be dancing to.

Find out below which dances we'll be seeing in the ballroom this weekend!

Ashley & Pasha: Viennese Waltz to Perfect by Ed Sheeran featuring Beyoncé

Charles & Karen: Cha Cha Cha to Ain't No Love (Ain't Not Use) by Sub Sub featuring Melanie Williams

Danny & Amy: Foxtrot to Top Cat Theme by Hoyt Curtin

Dr Ranj & Janette: Cha Cha Cha to How Will I Know by Whitney Houston

Faye & Giovanni: Cha Cha Cha to Lullaby by Sigala featuring Paloma Faith

Graeme & Oti: Samba to Soul Limbo by Booker T and The M.G.'s

Joe & Dianne: Jive to Take On Me by A-Ha

Kate & Aljaž: Cha Cha Cha to Kiss by Tom Jones

Katie & Gorka: Waltz to When We Were Young by Adele

Lauren & AJ: Waltz to I'm Kissing You by Des'ree

Lee & Nadiya: Waltz to Take It To The Limit by The Eagles

Seann & Katya: Tango to SexyBack by Justin Timberlake

Stacey & Kevin: Quickstep to Dancing by Kylie Minogue

Susannah & Anton: Samba to Tico Tico by Carmen Miranda

Vick & Graziano: Jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

The couples will be pleased to know that there is no public vote this weekend so everyone will be able to dance without worrying about their fate until week two!

Which dance are you most looking forward to? Let us know below!