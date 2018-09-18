Heavy rain and high winds as Storm Ali approaches parts of UK

earth.nullschool.net Storm Ali is expected to sweep across parts of the UK on Wednesday bringing high winds and heavy rain

Winds of up to 80 mph are expected to bring flying pieces of rubbish and travel disruption to parts of the UK.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Wednesday in the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland ahead of Storm Ali's arrival.

Flying objects picked up by the wind could be a danger to people, it said.

Storm Ali is the UK's first named storm of the season, with storm Helene which hit Wales on Tuesday having taken its name from a US hurricane.

PA Waves batter the coast in East Sussex as high winds reach the UK

The Met Office says: "Some damage to buildings is possible, such as tiles blown from roofs. Falling trees or branches are possible.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage."

This storm is not expected to be as bad as recent extreme weather around the world, such as Typhoon Mangkhut in Asia and Hurricane Florence in the United States.