play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 13:32

Heavy rain and high winds as Storm Ali approaches parts of UK

Weather map showing storm over UKearth.nullschool.net
Storm Ali is expected to sweep across parts of the UK on Wednesday bringing high winds and heavy rain

Winds of up to 80 mph are expected to bring flying pieces of rubbish and travel disruption to parts of the UK.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Wednesday in the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland ahead of Storm Ali's arrival.

Flying objects picked up by the wind could be a danger to people, it said.

Storm Ali is the UK's first named storm of the season, with storm Helene which hit Wales on Tuesday having taken its name from a US hurricane.

Waves crashing in East SussexPA
Waves batter the coast in East Sussex as high winds reach the UK

The Met Office says: "Some damage to buildings is possible, such as tiles blown from roofs. Falling trees or branches are possible.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage."

This storm is not expected to be as bad as recent extreme weather around the world, such as Typhoon Mangkhut in Asia and Hurricane Florence in the United States.

More like this

Lightning storm

Why do storms have names?

Vehicles drive through snow on the M8 in Glasgow on February 28, in Glasgow, Scotland

What is a red weather warning?

Man struggling to open umbrella during stormy weather
play
1:50

How do we predict the weather?

Comments

Top Stories

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

What are the first dances for this week's Strictly?

Big Falcon Rocket

First tourist to the Moon revealed

Man rescued in North Carolina
play
1:00

Hundreds rescued as US flooding continues

Newsround Home