First SpaceX tourist to the Moon to be billionaire Yusaku Maezawa

SpaceX has unveiled the first private passenger it plans to fly around the Moon.

The American space company announced on Tuesday that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa would go to the Moon.

The 42-year-old is expected to lift-off on the Big Falcon Rocket in 2023.

The mission will mark the first visit to the Moon by humans since Nasa's Apollo 17 landing in 1972.

SpaceX said the flight was "an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of travelling to space".

SpaceX Artwork of the Big Falcon Rocket spaceship that will be able to carry humans on a trip around the Moon

Only 24 humans have visited the Moon - all of them Americans.

This launch will rely on a rocket that hasn't been built yet, and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has said: " "It's not 100% certain we can bring this to flight."

The Big Falcon Rocket has never flown, but Mr Musk has released some more details about it.

The rocket is expected to stand 118m high and 9m wide.