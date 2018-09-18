play
Last updated at 05:55

Johnny English Strikes Again: Send us your questions for the cast

Johnny EnglishUniversal Pictures
Rowan Atkinson stars as spy Johnny English

Newsround wants your questions for the stars of the new action comedy film 'Johnny English Strikes Again'.

The spy movie sees the return of the accident-prone secret agent played by Rowan Atkinson.

The UK is in trouble and MI7's security is breached and every agent in the field identified and exposed.

The only hope of finding the villain is to bring Johnny English out of retirement but will he be able to save the day?

What would you like to the ask the film's stars about their new movie?

  • Do you want to know what it's like to play a spy?
  • Would you like to ask the actors why they think Johnny English is so popular?
  • Or are you interested in finding out what happens behind the scenes?

Let us know in the comments below or send your questions to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

Newsround will choose some of the questions to ask the cast when we talk to them about the new film.

Comments

