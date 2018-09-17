Calpol could double the risk of asthma in children

Getty Images This girl is using an inhaler, which is commonly used to treat the condition asthma

Children who are given the medicine paracetamol as toddlers could have a greater chance of developing asthma when they get older, according to new research.

Calpol is the most common brand of paracetamol given to children.

The National Health Service recommends using it to treat many childhood illnesses, including headache, stomach ache, as well as reducing fever.

But researchers now say children given paracetamol in the first two years of life may be at greater risk of asthma by adulthood, especially if it already runs in the family.

Asthma is a long-term condition - also known as a chronic one - which affects the lungs and the way that we breathe.

It's common among children and it can cause wheezing, breathlessness and coughing.

What did the study find?

iStock A child being given a spoonful of the paracetamol-based medicine, Calpol

Researchers at University of Melbourne, Australia, looked at 620 children and followed them from birth until they were 18 years old.

The children in the study were selected before they were born because they were already considered to be at high risk of developing allergy-based illness.

This is because at least one family member already had asthma, eczema, hay-fever, or a food allergy.

After their birth, a nurse rang the family every four weeks for the first 15 months, and then at 18 months and at two-years-old to ask how many days in the previous weeks had the child taken paracetamol.

Getty Images Asthma is a condition that can cause shortness of breath and coughing

Then the children were all tested at the age of 18 for one final health check.

The results showed that children with genes making them more likely to develop asthma were almost twice as likely to develop the condition after taking paracetamol as a child.

Researchers say that the findings only showed that there was a link between paracetamol and asthma - not that the medicine directly causes the lung condition.

Dr June Raine from the government's Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency says:

"Paracetamol is a safe and effective for treating pain and fever for a range of conditions when used correctly. People are advised to consult their doctor if their symptoms continue.

PA Paracetamol tablets are more likely to be taken by adults

"All medicines, including those bought over-the-counter, must be used responsibly and as advised in the information provided with the medicine.

"The safety of all medicines is of paramount importance and under constant review. Our priority is to ensure that the benefits of medicines outweigh the risks. Any new information on the efficacy or safety of medicines will be carefully reviewed and action will be taken if required."

Newsround has contacted Johnson & Johnson, which makes Calpol, for comment.