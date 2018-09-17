The wonderful world of footgolf

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you made a mash-up of two completely different sports?

Well, if you've been keeping a careful eye out, you might have spotted footgolf - a combination of football and golf.

An original version of the game dates back to the 1920s and 1930s in America and it's been quietly growing ever since.

Men and women have to play around a course, getting a ball into a hole, dodging sandpits, trees and water - all in the fewest kicks possible.

Watch to find out more.