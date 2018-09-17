Golden trio: Britain's cycling superstars dominate big races

Getty Images

Britain's cyclist are on the top of the world right now - they are the reigning champions at three of the world's biggest bike races.

On Sunday in Madrid, Simon Yates won the Vuelta a Espana - the Tour of Spain.

It's his big race trophy and completes a hat-trick of wins for British cycling, and makes history too.

Never before have three different men from the same nation each won one of the three grand tours in the same year - until now.

The three giant races: the Tour de France, the Giro d'Italia (the Tour of Italy) and the Vuelta a Espana (the Tour of Spain) are some of the most demanding and physically tough challenges in all of sport, where riders race hundreds of kilometres over mountains and through wet, hot and freezing cold conditions.

Here we take a look at who's won what in 2018.

Chris Froome wins the 101st Giro d'Italia

Back in May, Chris Froome became the first Briton to win the race in the Giro's 101-year history, completing the final 115km closed circuit race through the streets of the Italian capital, Rome.

Following weeks of injury problems, poor form and a three minute time deficit to make up, he staged a spectacular comeback on the 19th stage of the race, breaking away from the other riders and snatching the lead.

No one could catch him and he rode on to victory.

Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France

Wales' Geraint Thomas beat four-time champion Chris Froome to win the Tour de France in July this year.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist finished the race in Paris with a cushion of nearly two minutes over Dutch rival Tom Dumoulin to secure his first yellow jersey.

He's the third Briton to win the famous cycling race, after Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2012, and four-time champion Chris Froome.

It was massive deal for him to win, because despite all his medals at the Olympics, up until now his best position in the Tour de France had been 15th.

Simon Yates wins the Vuelta a Espana

And finally... Simon Yates with his first big Tour win!

He began cycling at a young age, racing at Manchester Velodrome with his twin brother, Adam. From there, they both progressed to outdoor racing.

For Yates, who is less well known than other British riders, this victory is bound to put his name in lights. Congratulations!