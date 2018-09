To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Naz gets some tips on how to spot fake squishies

Squishies are the popular toys taking primary schools by storm.

But did you know lots of fake ones are now being sold, which can be dangerous to children.

So how can you tell if a squishie is real or fake?

Naz has been to a school in the Midlands to investigate.

Watch the video to find out more.

Let us know what you think about this story in the comments below.