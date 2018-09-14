Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Check out some of the 2018 finalists
The finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced - which is your favourite?
'Woah now!' - this squirrel wants you to stop what you’re doing and take the time to look at our gallery featuring some of the funniest animal pictures from this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
Mary McGowan
'Were you looking for me?' - this frog peaks out from between the leaves.
Muntazeri Abdi
'I'm sorry, am I boring you?' - one of these owls is not a fan of the conversation.
Danielle D'Ermo
'I can stand like this for ages, no big deal' - we're impressed with this squirrel's balancing act but don't try that at home.
Geert Weggen
Out of thousands of entries, only 41 photos have made the cut, including this one of a hungry, hungry hippo!
Michael Lane
This lemur is still shocked about what the baby hippo did.
Jakob Strecker
'How rude!' - this cheeky moose is sticking his tongue out at his mate, who doesn't look very impressed.
Barney Koszalka
Are you laughing as much as this seal is looking at our gallery of comedy wildlife photos? One of these pictures will be crowned the winner of the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award in November and the pictures are also available in a book called 'Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards - Volume 2'.