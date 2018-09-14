play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 11:45
image

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Check out some of the 2018 finalists

The finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced - which is your favourite?
'Woah now!' - this squirrel wants you to stop what you’re doing and take the time to look at our gallery featuring some of the funniest animal pictures from this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
A squirrel extends its hands with its mouth wide openMary McGowan
'Were you looking for me?' - this frog peaks out from between the leaves.
A bright green frog with big eyes peaks out through a hole in some leavesMuntazeri Abdi
'I'm sorry, am I boring you?' - one of these owls is not a fan of the conversation.
Two owls stand with grass in the background, one is looking at the camera with piercing yellow eyes. The other owl appears to be yawning.Danielle D'Ermo
'I can stand like this for ages, no big deal' - we're impressed with this squirrel's balancing act but don't try that at home.
A red squirrel balances, bottom legs stretched out holding on to two stems of cherry blossomGeert Weggen
Out of thousands of entries, only 41 photos have made the cut, including this one of a hungry, hungry hippo!
A baby hippo bites a larger mother hippo on her bottomMichael Lane
This lemur is still shocked about what the baby hippo did.
A lemur clinging to a branch covers its mouth and looks shockedJakob Strecker
'How rude!' - this cheeky moose is sticking his tongue out at his mate, who doesn't look very impressed.
Two moose stand in a field, one is sticking its tongue out at the other, who looks surprisedBarney Koszalka
Are you laughing as much as this seal is looking at our gallery of comedy wildlife photos? One of these pictures will be crowned the winner of the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award in November and the pictures are also available in a book called 'Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards - Volume 2'.
A seal lying on grass opens its mouth really wideAmy Kennedy

More like this

A seal looks shocked at another seal turning its head.
image

Animal Magic: 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

flap-necked chameleon
image

Award-winning photos of animals

Muntjac
image

Mammal photographer of the year 2017 winners

Top Stories

Portions of a boat dock and boardwalk are destroyed by powerful wind and waves as Hurricane Florence arrives September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States.

Hurricane Florence lashes US East Coast

Freya says people often don't realise how much young carers do.

What is a young carer?

This NOAA/RAMMB satellite image taken at 00:20 UTC on September 13, 2018, shows Typhoon Mangkhut off the Philippines east coast in the Philippine Sea.

Millions in path of Philippines super typhoon

Newsround Home