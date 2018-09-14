Typhoon Mangkhut: Philippines preparing for monster storm heading its way

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: BBC reporter Howard Johnson is in Aparri, where the storm is expected to hit hard

The authorities in the Philippines in Southeast Asia, say more than five million people are threatened by a massive typhoon heading for the country.

Super Typhoon Mangkhut is moving towards the north of the island of Luzon, bringing strong winds of 160 mph.

Thousands of people have been ordered to leave their homes before it makes landfall by Saturday.

It's forecast to bring powerful waves and torrential rain, causing flooding and landslides.

AFP This satellite image taken on 13 September shows Typhoon Mangkhut off the Philippines east coast

Officials have said that the storm, which is 900km wide, will be powerful enough to remain a "considerable threat" even if it slows down before making landfall.

The storm - known locally as Ompong - has already pummelled the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam in the Pacific Ocean.

Authorities say they expect storm surges of up to seven metres and are warning that heavy rains could trigger landslides and flash floods.

Flights have been cancelled, schools shut and the army is on standby to help.

WATCH: BBC weather presenter Simon King explains what typhoons, hurricanes and cyclones are

The Philippines is regularly hit during the typhoon season.

The deadliest storm on record in the country was Super Typhoon Haiyan.

It killed more than 7,000 people and affected millions in 2013.

Reuters Thousands of people in the Philippines are being evacuated and placed inside shelters like these

Other countries have also been making preparations for the storm.

In China, authorities have raised storm alerts to "yellow", which is the second level on its four-tier warning system. It is predicted to hit China between late Sunday and the early hours of Monday.

In Hong Kong preparations are already under way, though the latest forecasts suggest Mangkhut will pass to the south of the territory later in the weekend.