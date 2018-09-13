Kids in America preparing for Hurricane Florence

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Faith and Evan live in North Carolina, USA - one of the states that will feel the force of Hurricane Florence.
With their parents they've prepared for when the hurricane arrives by collecting food, water, a first aid kit, sleeping bags and, of course, some toys.
They've put them all in their closet - a small room in their house with no windows, which will be a safe place to stay while there's a storm outside.