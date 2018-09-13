play
Kids in America preparing for Hurricane Florence

Faith and Evan live in North Carolina, USA - one of the states that will feel the force of Hurricane Florence.

With their parents they've prepared for when the hurricane arrives by collecting food, water, a first aid kit, sleeping bags and, of course, some toys.

They've put them all in their closet - a small room in their house with no windows, which will be a safe place to stay while there's a storm outside.

