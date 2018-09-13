Usain Bolt wins a race on zero gravity plane

Usain Bolt sprinted through thin air as he enjoyed near zero-gravity conditions in an aircraft performing stomach-turning dives.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist floated around in a special plane called the Airbus Zero-G, which is normally used for scientific research.

He called it a "mindblowing" experience.

Bolt, taking a break from trying to be a professional footballer, won the race so perhaps he can claim to be the fastest man on the earth and in the air too.