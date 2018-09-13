To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
The southern East Coast of the United States is bracing itself for the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
More than a million people in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have been told to leave their homes.
Weather forecasters have described it as a "monster" and the most powerful storm to threaten the Carolinas in almost 30 years.
It has now been downgraded to a Category Two storm but officials say it will still be very dangerous.
BBC reporter Paul Blake has an update from North Carolina.