Courtney Hadwin: British teen one step closer to winning America's Got Talent

Courtney HadwinJB Lacroix/GettyImages

A British teenager is going to be in the final of America's Got Talent.

Courtney Hadwin is just 14 years old and she's one of only 10 acts to make it this far.

She was voted through to the final by the public.

Courtney is from County Durham in England and you can find out loads more about her here.

WATCH: Courtney speaks to Martin about America's Got Talent and her love of music

For the semi-final Courtney performed a song from the 1960s called Born to be Wild with head judge Simon Cowell describing her as a "bundle of excitement".

She went straight through to the live shows after one of the other judges, Howie Mandel - he's a comedian, actor and TV host - pushed his golden buzzer for her.

After seeing her sing in the semi-final Howie told Courtney: "You were born to be wild! This was wild! You were amazing. My prediction is you're going to be the winner."

There will be a two-night final of America's Got Talent on 18 September when the winner will be crowned. Good luck Courtney!

