Smallfoot: Send us your questions for the film's stars

Newsround wants your questions for the cast of the new musical comedy film 'Smallfoot'.

The animated movie turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a Yeti called Migo finds something he thought didn't exist - a human!

Migo and his friends soon go on an epic adventure to see what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village.

The film stars the voices of Channing Tatum as Migo, James Corden as the 'Smallfoot' Percy, as well as Zendaya and Yara Shahidi.

What would you like to the ask the film's stars about their new movie? Let us know in the comments below or send your questions to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

Newsround will choose some of the questions to ask the cast when we talk to them about the new film.

