Smallfoot: Send us your questions for the film's stars

Warner Bros

Newsround wants your questions for the cast of the new musical comedy film 'Smallfoot'.

The animated movie turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a Yeti called Migo finds something he thought didn't exist - a human!

Migo and his friends soon go on an epic adventure to see what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village.

The film stars the voices of Channing Tatum as Migo, James Corden as the 'Smallfoot' Percy, as well as Zendaya and Yara Shahidi.

