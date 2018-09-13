Roald Dahl Day: What character are you dressed as?

Quentin Blake

Today is Roald Dahl Day.

Roald Dahl is one of the most famous authors in the world. His books have been translated into 61 languages and have sold more than 250 million copies worldwide.

He died on 23 November 1990. But to celebrate all of the author's wonderful books, children dress up as their favourite characters for Roald Dahl day.

Newsround These guys loved World Book Day! Nine-year-old Sonny is Willy Wonka from Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate factory. Four-year-old Dolly was Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast'.

It's a bit like World Book Day but happens on Roald Dahl's birthday - 13 September.

Lots of you sent us photos on World Book Day in March. And some of you chose to be a Roald Dahl character then.

Newsround Another one from World Book Day. Eight-year-old Cheyenne in London is the giraffe from the Roald Dahl book 'The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me'. Five-year-old Kaizeth is The Cat in the Hat - not a Roald Dahl book

We'd love it here at Newsround if you could email your photos of your amazing costumes to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your picture on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.