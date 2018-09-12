Check out this family's Karaoke in Welsh

Dad Huw and kids Osian, 7, and Seren 5 love to sing when they're out in the car.

But they never thought it would get them so much attention.

This video of the family doing their very own karaoke to Welsh folk song Yma o Hyd has so far had more than 200,000 views on social media.

It's won them fans all around the world, but dad says he only recorded the video because Osian wanted to show his friends.

Keep singing guys!

Maybe we'll even see these three on Britain's Got Talent someday.