Do you sing on the way to school like this family?

This family love to sing together when they're out in the car.

But dad Huw and kids Osian, 7, and Seren 5 never thought it would get them so much attention.

This video of the family from Conwy doing their very own car karaoke has so far had more than 200,000 views on social media.

Their version of Welsh folk song Yma o Hyd has won them fans all around the world.

Dad Huw says he only recorded the video because Osian wanted to show his friends.

But it's got us thinking, do you do anything similar to pass the time on the way to school?

Do you have a family singalong like this lot? Or maybe play a game when you're stuck in traffic?

Or is there something completely different you do on the journey - for example do you insisting on skipping with your Mum and Dad the whole way?

