Making a splash: Dare divers compete in Norway

It's the extreme sport in Oslo, Norway which sees competitors dive, flip and flop into swimming pools, making as big a splash as possible.

These daredevils jump from a 10-meter-high board but not in the graceful way that we're used to seeing with traditional divers.

Instead their aim is to make a mad shape, freestyle and hold the pose for as long as possible before curling up and hitting the water.

Judges score the dives on things like speed, height, acrobatics, creativity and splash size.

Don't try this at your local swimming pool - your lifeguard will NOT be impressed!

